Woman cutts off private part of molester

Dec 26, 2018, 05:57 pm IST
A woman has cutts off the private part of a person who has molested her. She with the help of her two friends chopped off the private parts of a molester who was harassing her for the last few months. She then took the victim to the nearby hospital. The condition of the victim, Tushar Pujare (27), is said to be critical and he is taking treatment at ICU in AIMS hospital in Dombivli, Mumbai.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim woman, aged 47 with the help of two youths, aged 25 and 26, called Pujare at an isolated place where the trio first assaulted him and later both the youth caught hold of the victim while woman chopped off his private parts.

After the incident, the woman herself rushed the victim to nearby Life Care Hospital, but the doctors from their recommended him to AIIMS hospital for further treatment where his condition is said to be critical.

Following the incident, the local Manpada police have arrested the trio under attempt to murder charges.

