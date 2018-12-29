Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Clashes occur between civilians and security forces, 16 injured

Dec 29, 2018, 04:37 pm IST
Less than a minute
stone-pelting

At least 16 persons were injured on Saturday in clashes between the security forces and civilian protesters near the site of a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports from the area said stone pelting youth attacked the security forces near the gunfight site in Hajin Payeen village where four militants were killed earlier in the day.

Security forces used tear smoke and pellets to disperse the protesters.Police has advised civilians not to visit the site till it is declared safe as there is possibly of unexplored explosive material there.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 7, 2018, 03:21 pm IST

Criminal case will be filed against people who spread news through social media

May 23, 2018, 03:36 pm IST

Maharashtra BMC Collects 120tonnes of plastic since April

Peppermint
Sep 21, 2018, 08:36 pm IST

Serious Side Effects Of Peppermint Tea You Never Know

Dec 10, 2017, 03:38 pm IST

Reason why this actress shifted from regressive roles to powerful roles

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close