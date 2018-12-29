J&K : Clashes occur between civilians and security forces, 16 injured

At least 16 persons were injured on Saturday in clashes between the security forces and civilian protesters near the site of a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports from the area said stone pelting youth attacked the security forces near the gunfight site in Hajin Payeen village where four militants were killed earlier in the day.

Security forces used tear smoke and pellets to disperse the protesters.Police has advised civilians not to visit the site till it is declared safe as there is possibly of unexplored explosive material there.