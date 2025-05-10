Jaishankar, Norway FM Discuss India’s Anti-Terror Efforts

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephonic discussion with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, focusing on India’s approach to countering terrorism. Jaishankar described India’s response as “targeted and measured,” emphasizing its efforts to address the threat in a strategic and controlled manner. The conversation was shared via a post on social media platform X, underscoring diplomatic coordination between the two countries on the global issue of terrorism.

Earlier, Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener publicly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on April 22. Speaking during Norway’s National Day event in Delhi, she expressed solidarity with the victims and strongly denounced terrorism. She reiterated that attacks on innocent people are indefensible and that Norway remains firm in its opposition to all forms of terrorism.

The Pahalgam attack has triggered strong reactions from both Indian officials and international partners. In response to escalated tensions, India carried out strikes on four airbases in Pakistan following cross-border attacks on 26 Indian locations. The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed ongoing drone activity along the International Border and the LoC, including an incident in Ferozpur where an armed drone injured civilians. The armed forces remain on high alert, deploying counter-drone systems to neutralize any aerial threats.