India Strikes Three Pakistan Airbases in Retaliation

In a major escalation, India carried out retaliatory strikes on at least three Pakistani airbases early Saturday in response to Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks on 26 Indian locations. According to ANI, India’s counter-offensive began immediately after the cross-border assault, and intermittent firing continues along the Line of Control (LoC), indicating heightened tensions between the two countries.

During an emergency press conference in Islamabad at around 4 a.m., Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that the Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot) airbases were targeted by Indian air-to-surface missile strikes. He claimed that all Pakistan Air Force assets remained unharmed and said Pakistan’s air defence intercepted several incoming missiles. However, the briefing ended abruptly without any media questions.

Following the press conference, Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV reported that a counterattack had been launched. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airport Authority issued a notice closing the country’s airspace from 3:15 a.m. to 12 noon for all flights, citing security reasons. The authority stated that further updates on airspace status would be provided at noon.