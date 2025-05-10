Army downs drone targeting civilians in Amritsar, recovers debris

In the early hours of Saturday, the Indian Army intercepted and destroyed Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan toward civilian areas in Amritsar, Punjab. Defence officials confirmed the drones were targeted using Army Air Defence guns around 5 AM, preventing any potential casualties or damage. These drones were reportedly aimed at residential zones, and their destruction occurred mid-air, neutralising the threat.

Debris from these drones was later recovered in Mughlani Kot village in Amritsar, where visuals showed scorched fields and metal fragments. Similar wreckage was also discovered in Rajasthan’s Barmer, near Baldev Nagar and Uttarlai Air Force Station, following a separate neutralised attack by Indian forces. While these incidents underscore Pakistan’s ongoing use of aerial threats, no official word has been issued regarding some of the unidentified projectiles found.

These attacks were part of a broader escalation, with India confirming retaliatory strikes on four Pakistani airbases after Pakistan’s drone and missile assault on 26 Indian locations. According to the Ministry of Defence, 26 drones were spotted across sensitive areas including Srinagar, Barmer, Bhuj, and Jaisalmer. One drone struck a civilian area in Ferozepur, injuring a family. The Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert, with aerial threats under active surveillance and countermeasures in place. Residents near the border have been urged to stay indoors and follow safety protocols.