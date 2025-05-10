Pak Shelling in J-K Kills Govt Official, 4 Others

Five people, including a senior government official, were killed and several others injured in intense Pakistani shelling across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday. Among the dead was Raj Kumar Thappa, Additional District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, who was fatally injured when a shell struck his residence. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over Thappa’s death, highlighting his service just a day earlier.

The shelling, which spanned from Uri in north Kashmir to Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region, caused widespread damage to homes and buildings. The Pakistani assault reportedly intensified in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which targets terror infrastructure across the border. In Rajouri town, a two-year-old girl, Aisha Noor, and 35-year-old Mohd Shohib were killed, while a 55-year-old woman died in Mendhar sector of Poonch. Another civilian, Ashok Kumar, was killed by cross-border firing in Jammu’s R S Pura sector.

The shelling also injured multiple people in both rural and urban areas, including parts of Jammu city like Rehari and Rupnagar, which were struck by artillery and suspected drone attacks. With the death of Raj Kumar Thappa, the total fatalities in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir have risen to 17. Security forces remain on high alert as cross-border hostilities continue to escalate.