32 Airports Shut as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has temporarily shut down 32 airports in northern and western India for all civil flight operations. The suspension, outlined in multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), is effective from May 9 to May 14, 2025. Airports affected include key locations such as Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Leh, and Chandigarh. A senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that no civil flights will be allowed to operate at these airports during this period.

In addition to airport closures, 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions have also been suspended. The NOTAM G0555/25 outlines that these airspace segments, from ground level to unlimited altitude, will remain restricted until 5:29 AM IST on May 15, 2025. Airlines have been advised to plan alternate flight paths, and air traffic control units are coordinating efforts to maintain flight safety and reduce disruptions during the period of heightened alert.

The restrictions come as the Indian defence establishment reported spotting armed drones at 26 locations along the International Border and Line of Control, spanning from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south. The suspected Pakistani drones are considered a serious threat to both civilian and military areas. Security agencies remain on high alert as the situation continues to evolve.