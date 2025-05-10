Indian Railways cancels five trains on these routes due to India-Pakistan tensions

Ahmedabad: The Western Railway cancelled five trains on the Bhuj, Rajkot, and Gandhidham routes. The trains affected include the Superfast Express and special trains scheduled for May 9 and 10, 2025. The train cancellation was announced to the tensions between India and Pakistan.

The cancelled trains are — Ahmedabad–Bhuj Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Train No. 94801) on May 9, 2025, and its return service, Bhuj–Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Train No. 94802), on May 10, 2025.

Additionally, the Jodhpur–Gandhidham Superfast Express (Train No. 22483) on May 9, 2025, and its return service, Gandhidham–Jodhpur Superfast Express (Train No. 22484) on May 10, 2025, have also been cancelled. The Bhuj–Rajkot–Bhuj Special Train (Train No. 09446/09445) scheduled for May 10, 2025, has also been cancelled.

In addition to the train cancellations, the Gujarat government has imposed a ban on flying drones and bursting firecrackers at any public or private events across the state until May 15, 2025. Further, in Rajasthan, similar security measures have been put in place. In border areas such as Jaisalmer, the flying of drones and bursting of firecrackers has been banned during events, including weddings, until May 15.

Additionally, a two-day blackout has been declared in Mount Abu on May 9 and 10, 2025, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tourists from other states, including Gujarat, have been asked to return to their hotels before 7 p.m. and ensure all lights are off during the blackout period.