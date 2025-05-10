India closes 32 airports till May 15: Check full list

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the temporary suspension of civilian flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. The closure, which came into effect from May 9, will continue until 5:29 AM IST on May 15, 2025.

Following airports have been shutdown:

Adhampur

Ambala

Amritsar

Awantipur

Bathinda

Bhuj

Bikaner

Chandigarh

Halwara

Hindon

Jaisalmer

Jammu

Jamnagar

Jodhpur

Kandla

Kangra (Gaggal)

Keshod

Kishangarh

Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

Leh

Ludhiana

Mundra

Naliya

Pathankot

Patiala

Porbandar

Rajkot (Hirasar)

Sarsawa

Shimla

Srinagar

Thoise

Uttarlai

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) directing the shutdown of airports due to “operational reasons.” The affected airports span states including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. Among the impacted airports are Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kangra, Kullu Manali, and Uttarlai, among others.

In addition to airport closures, the DGCA has also extended the temporary suspension of 25 Air Traffic Service (ATS) route segments within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs). These routes are now restricted from ground level to unlimited altitude until the morning of May 15, affecting both domestic and international flight plans. Airlines have been advised to reroute flights and coordinate closely with ATC units to ensure operational safety.

Major Indian carriers including Air India and IndiGo have cancelled flights to and from several cities. Air India, in a post on X, confirmed cancellations for flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Bhuj, and others. IndiGo also suspended services to 10 destinations, asking passengers to monitor updates for further guidance.