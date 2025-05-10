Know importance of sleep during pregnancy

It is of utmost importance to take care of yourself during pregnancy. Pregnancy brings about numerous physical and emotional changes, making self-care essential for both your well-being and the health of your developing baby.

1. Allows your body to rest

During pregnancy, the body undergoes significant changes that can be physically taxing. Adequate sleep helps reduce fatigue and supports recovery. As a result, it promotes overall well-being and boosts immune function.

2. Fetal development

Adequate sleep during pregnancy supports the healthy growth of the fetus. According to research, lack of sleep during pregnancy could impact baby’s development. It may also help reduce the risk of pregnancy-related complications like hypertension and gestational diabetes.

3. Supports emotional well-being

During pregnancy, most women experience increased stress. One may also experience depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.Quality sleep is vital for mental health, helping to regulate mood and reduces anxiety levels.

4. Improves energy levels

Increased fatigue is common in pregnancy, especially in the first and third trimesters. Good sleep helps maintain energy levels, making it easier to navigate daily tasks and prepare for childbirth. Well-rested mothers may have an easier time during labour and delivery.

5. Helps prevent pregnancy-related complications

Studies suggest that sleep issues during pregnancy may be linked to complications such as gestational diabetes, preterm labour and postpartum depression. By prioritizing good sleep, some of these risks can be minimized.

Avoid tea and coffee during bedtime

Take naps during the day

Go for a walk in the late afternoon or early evening

Restrict screen exposure before bedtime

Manage stress with pregnancy yoga or breathing exercises

Seek help from an expert if you have chronic sleep issues