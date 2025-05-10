Know habits that can be beneficial for women struggling with fertility

Lifestyle habits can be highly beneficial for fertility in women. Many women can improve their chances of conceiving by making intentional changes to their daily routines. Habits related to nutrition, stress management, sleep, physical activity, and exposure to environmental toxins all influence hormonal balance, ovulation, and overall reproductive health.

10 habits that can be beneficial for women struggling with fertility

1. Maintaining a healthy weight

Both being underweight and overweight can disrupt ovulation and hormone levels, which are essential for fertility. Excess fat can lead to higher oestrogen levels, while too little body fat can prevent menstruation altogether.

2. Eating a balanced, fertility-friendly diet

A diet rich in whole foods especially leafy greens, berries, whole grains, legumes, healthy fats, and lean proteins can provide essential nutrients like folate, iron, zinc, and antioxidants. These nutrients support hormone regulation, egg quality, and reduce inflammation, all of which are crucial for reproductive health.

3. Managing stress effectively

Chronic stress can disrupt the delicate hormonal balance needed for ovulation and menstruation. Practices like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or even hobbies and social time can help lower cortisol levels and create a more fertile internal environment.

4. Limiting alcohol and caffeine intake

High consumption of alcohol and caffeine has been linked to reduced fertility. While moderate caffeine (around 1 cup of coffee per day) is generally safe, limiting or avoiding alcohol altogether is advised for those trying to conceive, as it can interfere with hormone levels and egg quality.

5. Quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke

Smoking harms reproductive health by accelerating egg loss and damaging the fallopian tubes. It also affects hormonal balance and may lead to early menopause. Avoiding all forms of tobacco and minimising exposure to secondhand smoke is vital for women trying to conceive.

6. Getting enough quality sleep

Poor sleep affects hormone regulation, including the hormones responsible for ovulation. Aim for 7–9 hours of uninterrupted, restful sleep each night to support reproductive health and balance stress levels, both of which are key to fertility.

7. Exercising in moderation

While regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight and reduce stress, overexercising can disrupt menstruation and ovulation. Moderate-intensity workouts like walking, swimming, or yoga are beneficial, while extreme endurance routines may harm fertility.

8. Tracking ovulation and menstrual cycles

Understanding your menstrual cycle and recognising fertile windows can greatly increase the chance of conception. Using ovulation predictor kits, tracking basal body temperature, or paying attention to cervical mucus changes can help time intercourse more effectively.

9. Avoiding environmental toxins

Everyday chemicals found in plastics, cosmetics, cleaning products, and pesticides can act as endocrine disruptors. Reducing exposure to these by choosing natural or organic products and avoiding BPA-containing plastics can help protect hormonal balance and fertility.

10. Scheduling regular medical check-ups

Regular visits to a gynaecologist or fertility specialist can help catch and manage any medical issues like thyroid imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or endometriosis that may impact fertility. Early detection and treatment are key to improving reproductive outcomes.