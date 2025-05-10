Know Sex After a Hysterectomy

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the uterus, or womb. It can be performed to treat a variety of conditions, including abnormal bleeding, fibroids, and cancer. Most hysterectomies are performed for menstrual disorders; endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines the womb grows outside the organ; fibroid tumours and cancer.

A hysterectomy does not mean the end of a woman’s sex life and the surgery can even improve sexual pleasure. In a vaginal hysterectomy, the uterus is removed through the vagina, instead of the abdomen. A total abdominal hysterectomy includes the removal of the cervix.

Researchers from the University Medical Centre in Utrecht in the Netherlands, interviewed more than 400 women who had had the operation. They found an overwhelming positive response. Sexual pleasure significantly improved in all patients. Women often fear the surgery, in which the uterus is removed, will affect their sexuality. But all the patients in the study, regardless of whether they had a vaginal or partial or total abdominal hysterectomy, reported fewer sexual problems after the surgery than before.