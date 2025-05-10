Follow these rules of eating to prevent acidity and bloating

Following these rules of eating will reduce acidity and bloating.

1. Eat slowly, chew your food

“Eat at the right time. Try to have your meal time fixed. Even if you are fasting or intermittent fasting, make sure your feeding/fasting window time is primarily at the same time. So that you are in the right circadian rhythm.

2. Never eat when you are stressed

Never eat when you are stressed out/feeling guilty/feeling angry. Your mind has to be peaceful and your breathing has to be slow before you start eating.

3. Keep gaps between your meals

Keep gaps between your meals – The gap between two meals shouldn’t be more than 120 minutes.

4. Use supplements wisely

Filling yourself with supplements thinking that will make your digestive system better, digestive powders all of that are great only when used in the right way.

5. Eat whole foods

Eat whole foods, real foods and minimising the intake of junk and ultra-processed foods is a must.