Kia unveils Carens Clavis in India: Details

Mumbai: Kia has unveiled the Carens Clavis in the Indian market. The brand claims that the Clavis sits on the intersection of an MPV and an SUV. The prices of the Clavis have not been announced yet, however, bookings are now open for the Kia Carens Clavis MPV.

The Kia Carens Clavis is available with three engine options- a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Also Read: Boat launches new Smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

The Kia Clavis gets exterior elements like Ice cube MFR LED headlamps, the signature digital tiger face, and star map LED connected tail lamps.

The brand has integrated a walk-in lever for sliding the first-row passenger seat. The Clavis carries a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel. The Clavis also gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, infotainment control swap switch, front ventilated seats, 64-color ambient lighting, and more.

The Kia Carens Clavis is backed by Level 2 ADAS features, with 20 autonomous features. The safety pack of the Clavis includes – a 360-degree camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise control with stop and go, Rear Cross Traffic Collision, Avoidance Assist, and more.