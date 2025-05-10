Whoop unveils two new wearable devices: Details

Mumbai: Whoop unveiled two new wearable devices — Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG — with upgraded sensors and improved battery life. These wearables can be worn on different parts of the body. Whoop has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG in India.

The new Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG models are claimed to offer over 14 days of battery life on a single charge, and are nearly 10 times more power efficient than their predecessor. These trackers manage to offer improved battery life inside a smaller device that is seven percent smaller than the Whoop 4.0.

The new sensors on the Whoop 5.0 are capable of recording health information several times per second, and the tracker can now be worn on various parts of the body, according to the company. The medical grade Whoop MG offers additional health monitoring with support for ECG readings, blood pressure insights, and on-demand detection for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Users above the age of 18 will have access to a new feature called Healthspan that measures their Whoop Age and Pace of Aging to see the effects of their lifestyle choices on their longevity, according to the company. Meanwhile, the new Hormonal Insights feature will give women detailed insights into menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and related hormonal fluctuations.

Customers who opt for the Whoop Life membership will get access to the more advanced Whoop MG wearable tracker that offers access to a Health Screener feature that provides early AFib warnings. They will also have access to blood pressure insights, which shows estimates of systolic and diastolic ranges over the course of a day.

Whoop 5.0 is available as part of two new plans introduced by the company. Customers can opt for the Whoop One plan that costs $199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) per year and offers basic health monitoring features, or the Whoop Peak subscription that is priced at $239 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for 12 months. The Peak plan includes the Healthspan and Pace of Ageing features, and a real-time stress monitoring.

The company has also announced a third plan called Whoop Life that offers access to the Whoop MG variant along with support for ECG readings, blood pressure insights, and on-demand AFib detection. At $359 (roughly Rs. 30,700) per year, this is the most expensive plan and offers the maximum amount of health information.