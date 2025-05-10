Mercedes-Benz announces price increase for its vehicles: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price increase for its model lineup in the country. This price hike will be implemented in two stages. The first stage will take effect on June 1, 2025, while the second stage will follow on September 1, 2025.

The changes in car prices will range from Rs 90,000 to Rs 12.2 lakh during the first stage variants of models like C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLE, GLS, EQS, and Maybach S-Class. Following this will be the second hike coming into effect on September 1, 2025. Unlike the first hike, it will cover the entire model line-up of the German automaker.

Mercedes-Benz Price Hike June 2025- Model-Wise Changes

Model Current Ex-showroom

Price (INR Lakhs) New Ex-showroom

Price (INR Lakhs) Change

(INR Lakhs)

C 200 59.4 60.3 0.9

GLC 300 4MATIC 76.8 78.3 1.5

E 200 79.5 81.5 2.0

GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line 99.0 101.5 2.5

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC 128.0 131.0 3.0

GLS 450 4MATIC 133.9 137.0 3.1

Maybach S 680 347.8 360.0 12.2

As per Mercedes-Benz, the recent increase in prices is due to a nearly 10 percent decline in the Indian rupee’s foreign exchange value against the Euro over the last four months, which has raised the expenses of importing both completely built unit (CBU) models and components for the assembly of completely knocked down (CKD) models.

Apart from Mercedes-Benz, Audi India has also hiked the prices of its vehicles by up to 2 per cent. These changes will take effect on May 15 and are meant to offset the impact of exchange rate and increased input costs. Similarly, BMW Group has hiked the prices of the cars sold under the BMW and MINI brands since April, 2025.