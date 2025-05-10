NBC Cancels ‘Suits LA’ After One Season

NBC has canceled the legal drama spin-off Suits LA after its first season, following disappointing viewership numbers with only 1 million viewers and no significant rise in ratings. The cancellation comes alongside the termination of other shows such as Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, Found, and The Irrational. The network’s decision is part of a strategy to make room for 180 hours of NBA coverage, aiming to boost viewership for next season.

Suits LA is a spin-off of the popular series Suits, but despite featuring returning characters like Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and Daniel Hardman (David Costabile), it struggled to capture the same audience. The show followed Ted Black, a charismatic co-owner of a Los Angeles law firm, but failed to maintain steady viewership in comparison to its predecessor.

While the original Suits gained massive popularity, particularly after being added to streaming platforms like Netflix and Peacock, Suits LA did not live up to expectations. The show, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar, will air its finale on May 18.