Pakistan opens unprovoked fire on BSF posts in Jammu sector, violating ceasefire

In a significant ceasefire violation, Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked fire on Border Security Force (BSF) posts along the International Border in the Jammu sector late Friday night. The firing started around 9 pm and prompted an immediate and strong response from the BSF. According to a statement from the BSF Jammu division, Indian forces retaliated in a “commensurate manner,” reportedly inflicting heavy damage on Pakistani posts and assets.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported on the Indian side. However, the incident has led to heightened tensions along the border, with Indian security forces placed on high alert. This exchange followed an earlier incident in the Samba sector, where BSF personnel successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt supported by Pakistani firing. Seven terrorists trying to cross into Indian territory were neutralised by BSF troops using advanced surveillance and rapid action.

The attempted infiltration occurred under the cover of gunfire from Pakistan’s Dhandhar post. The BSF released footage from a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), showing significant damage to the Pakistani position. This marks a sharp escalation in hostilities amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, with both the unprovoked firing and infiltration bid seen as coordinated provocations by Pakistan along the sensitive frontier.