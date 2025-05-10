Loud Blast Jolts Akhnoor Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; No Injuries

In the early hours of Saturday, residents of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir were startled by a loud explosion near a home around 3:30 am. Local resident Somraj, who heard the blast, said the area was filled with smoke and confusion, prompting him and neighbors to rush outside. Although no injuries were reported, similar explosion sounds were heard in nearby areas, and a complete blackout was imposed as a precaution.

The incident in Akhnoor coincided with heightened security alerts in other regions. In Punjab’s Jalandhar, authorities also enforced a blackout after multiple drone sightings, with district officials urging citizens to remain calm and follow protocol. The situation follows a pattern of increasing drone activity, reportedly originating from Pakistan and targeting civilian and military zones across several Indian states.

According to the Ministry of Defence, drones were detected at 26 locations along the International Border and Line of Control, from Baramulla in Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat. One of the drones caused injuries to civilians in Ferozpur. In response, the Indian Armed Forces have maintained a high state of alert, employing advanced tracking and counter-drone systems. Citizens in border areas have been advised to stay indoors and exercise caution as military operations continue to counter the aerial threats.