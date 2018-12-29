PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ghazipur medical college

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a commemorative postal stamp on the Rajbhar community icon Raja Suheldev in Ghazipur while NDA partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) – named after the icon of Rajbhar community – boycotted the event.

Apart from the SBSP, the Apna Dal (S) also decided to distance itself from the event. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of a medical college and released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev. “Several important steps have being taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of UP,” he said.

PM Modi said the effort was to take Maharaja Suheldev’s contribution to all Indians through the postal stamp. “It is said that when he was the king people did not lock doors. Such brave sons were not given proper honour by previous governments and we have taken it as our duty to accord them the respect due to them,” he added.

PM Modi also targeted Congress party for not fulfilling their promise of farm loan waiver in Karnataka. He said only a small number of loans were waived in Karnataka after the recent assembly elections in the state, where a JD(S)-Congress government is now in power. Interestingly, SBPS president Om Prakash Rajbhar, a legislator from Zahoorabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district, is a Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and Anupriya Patel, a parliamentarian from Mirzapur, is Union Minister of State for Health in Modi Cabinet at the Centre.