India knows how to deal with terrorists in their language,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants peace but also knows how to deal with terrorists in a language they understand.

“Earlier the global community’s refrain was Kashmir. Now they are talking about terrorism. We in India want peace, but know how to deal with terrorism in the language they understand. Surgical strike is an example of that,” he said during his video interaction with BJP workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh.

He said India also got support across the globe after its action against the neighbouring country.

Talking about India’s foreign policy, Modi said, “It is India, not me, that has emerged as a global leader. It is due to you all, the 130 crore people of India. The country’s foreign policy was based on a simple mantra of ‘India First’,” he said.

During his interaction, the Prime Minister also hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the state’s ruling TDP and accused it of spreading tsunami of lies.

“Truth, truth and only truth can defeat the tsunami of lies spread by the state government. Central Government has released Rs 20,000 crore as resource gap and revenue deficit funding to Andhra government, if they haven’t received it then the money has gone to whose pocket? Our government is fully committed towards welfare of people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“People know the reality of those in power in Andhra Pradesh. They tell only lies, they are interested only in blaming and indulge only in scams,” he said.