An eye on social media to track suspects

Jan 3, 2019, 11:08 am IST
The CBI has issued a notice to the social media platforms to use photo DNA, the photo tracking technology. PhotoDNA is a Microsoft-owned tech designed exclusively for the purpose of tracking child exploitation images. It has been used widely to remove child abuse material on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter etc.

But the CBI wants to use it in regular investigations. It may intrude to the privacy of many non-suspected individuals. But still, it is not clear that the social medias fully agreed to this. CBI stated that it is a request and they are looking forward to the positive reply from the companies.

