“Our gifts is your vote for Modi”, Couple seeks ‘Vote for PM Modi’ through marriage invitation card : See Pics

Jan 3, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
The post of the wedding invitation, which has been going viral on the Internet, the would-be-bridegroom Nihal from Mangalore has sought gifts for the newlyweds in the form of votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The marriage invitation reads, “Our gifts is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.” Here is the invitation to a wedding which will take place on February 10, 2019:

In both the images of cards posted on Facebook by a Chennai resident, the parents of the groom are seen inviting guests to attend the wedding of their son, while also seeking votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place this year.

The note at the bottom of both cards, which reads as “our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections”, also depicts the party logo of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, a BJP supporter had also put the logo of Swachh Bharat on the wedding invitation card. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur tweeted the marriage card of his sister’s to PM Modi.

 

