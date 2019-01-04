Airport employee dancing on runway : Watch Video

An American Airlines employee dancing in gay abandon on the tarmac of an airport in Toronto Pearson International Airport was captured on camera by airline passengers. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

Jahmaul Allen, 28, who calls himself the ‘YYZ dancer’ said that he didn’t know his impromptu performance on the tarmac was being recorded live by a passenger on the plane.

Allen said he had no idea that his dance moves were being recorded by a passenger on the plane. He added that his intention was to bring a smile on the face of a crying child on-board the plane as well as other passengers.