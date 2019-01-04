Change in Higher Secondary exam timetable

A change has been proposed in the exams of the first year and second year higher secondary students which will be held in March 2019. The suggestion has been put forward to conduct Part-1 English examination of Plus One students and Part-2 second language exams of Plus Two students together on the same day.

Instruction has been given to Principals/Chief Superintendents to inform of the availability of the required amount of classrooms at each school.

If any inconvenience, the concern authorities have to upload the details on the website within January 4.

At the same time, teachers’ unions alleged that the move is to conduct the SSLC and Higher secondary exams together.