10 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu

At least 10 pilgrims returning from Kerala’s Sabarimala temple were killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai. The accident occurred today. The accident took place when the van carrying the pilgrims collided with a truck in Pudukottai.
