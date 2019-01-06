Latest Newsdeath

10 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu

Jan 6, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

At least 10 pilgrims returning from Kerala’s Sabarimala temple were killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai. The accident occurred today. The accident took place when the van carrying the pilgrims collided with a truck in Pudukottai.

