20-Year-old student gangraped by six men

A 20-year-old girl from Odisha’s Rourkela was allegedly gangraped by six men in Lotapahar area of Chakradharpur city of Jharkhand for two days. After committing the crime, they dumped the victim in a forest on January 1. The complaint was lodged with Government Railway Police station in Rourkela. As per the complaint, the victim was abducted by her brother’s friend, and was gangraped by the men in a house in Lotapahar area.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the woman was waiting for a train at the Rourkela railway station on December 30 to go to her home in Jharsuguda district when she met her brother’s friend. He asked her to board a particular train along with him to reach her native place.

“When the girl boarded the train along with the youth, she soon realised the train was not heading towards Jharsuguda but towards Chakradharpur. The youth then advised her to get down at Lotapahar railway station in Jharkhand and take a bus to reach Jharsuguda,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Rourkela GRP superintendent of police Ajay Pratap Swain as saying. After reaching the railway station, her brother’s friend took her to a house, where five more men came and gangraped the victim.