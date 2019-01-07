Airport-Like Security System for 200 Railway Stations

Reports say that more than 200 railway stations are expected to get airport like securities. Like airports, the passengers will have to go through checking before accessing platforms.

Railway Protection Force director general Arun Kumar said ” We will use more technology. cscanning luggage, we will advise people to reach the station early. There will, however, be no cut-off time to enter the platform,unlike airports”.

It will applicable for the first time at Allahabad (UP) and Hubli (Karnataka). The security in the station would include real-time face recognition software. Mr Kumar also said that it is to consider huge footfalls at Allahabad during Kumbh mela, security arrangements have been made to segregate entry and exit points.

” Blueprint of integrated security system (ISS), which include installation of CCTV cameras, access control, personal and baggage screening system, was ready for implementation at 202 more stations”, said Mr Kumar.