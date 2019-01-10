Latest NewsTechnology

Introducing ‘Kumbh Jio Phone’ to the market

Jan 10, 2019, 05:57 pm IST
Jio introduces ‘ Kumbh Jio Phone’ to the sale market as a part of ‘Kumbhamela’.

The new phone will provide all kinds of services associated with kumbhamela. The services include; special bus-train transportation details, ticket booking systems, route maps and other necessory helps. It will also help to find out the dear and near ones if they get separated in the huge crowd.

People can enjoy all programmes of Kumbhamela. The phone will allow social medias like Facebook and Whatsapp. It will also provide other prominent applications too.

