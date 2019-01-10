Mobiistar launches ‘X1 Notch’ with fullview display in India

Mobiistar on Thursday launched the Mobiistar X1 Notch in India, featuring a 13-megapixel selfie camera as its biggest highlight.

The Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model, going up to Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model.

Mobiistar X1 Notch specifications

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE Mobiistar X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. The company is touting that the smartphone comes with a facial unlock feature, apart from a fingerprint sensor. It bears AI-powered 13-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. It houses a 3,020mAh battery.