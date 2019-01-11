Court to hear former PM’s appeal

A Pakistani court fixed January 21st as the date for the hearing of a petition filed by jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The Islamabad High Court also set up a two-member bench comprising Justices Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kiani to hear the appeal. The bench will also hear Sharif’s petition for suspension of his sentence.

On December 24, last year, an accountability court sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison along with a fine of 1.5 billion rupees and 25 million US Dollars in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

The three-time former premier is serving his term in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.