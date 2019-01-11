Steelbird launches new model Helmet with handsfree music and calls connectivity

Steelbird has launched new model helmet SBA-1 HF priced at ? 2589, which makes it one of the more affordable choices in the market for helmets that offer in-built handsfree connectivity.

Steelbird says the helmet is a result of two years of research and development and is battery less, while providing high quality sound and powerful performance. The helmet can be connected to your smartphone via an auxiliary cable, which makes it compatible with all devices.

The SBA-1 HF helmet has been built for city rides and comes with features like noise cancellation through single directional microphone, which reduces the ambient noise when riding along with access to Google Assistant and a dedicated button to call connect and disconnect. The speakers though do not come with noise cancellation feature so the rider is aware of the noises around them while riding. The system is waterproof according to the company with IP5 water resistant hands free components.

Furthermore, the Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet gets better ventilation as well with the air intake in the chin guard and an air intake in the front and top area. There are two rear extractors that help recycle the air inside the helmet. The helmet uses a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated, quick release visor mechanism kit.