Latest NewsIndiaSports

Tokyo Olympics: Birendra Prasad Baishya will be India’s Chef d e Mission

Jan 11, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
Less than a minute
delegations-closing-ceremony-north-koreas-visit-moon

President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Birendra Prasad Baishya, has been named Chef de Mission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. IWF Secretary Sahdev Yadav said that it is for the first time that the Weightlifting has been accorded with the honour of Chef de Mission for the Olympics. Baishya is also one of the Indian Olympic Association Vice Presidents.

Tags

Related Articles

Rathore urges youth to fight menace of fake news

Jan 6, 2019, 08:19 pm IST

Bigg Boss Show in Trouble after Shocking Accusations of Ex. Contestants

Sep 13, 2018, 05:15 pm IST

Facebook Post Against IG Manoj Abraham, Case Taken Against 13 Persons

Oct 21, 2018, 10:26 pm IST

Sabarimala Issue : Huge decline in number of devotees reaching temple

Nov 30, 2018, 06:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close