Tokyo Olympics: Birendra Prasad Baishya will be India’s Chef d e Mission

President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Birendra Prasad Baishya, has been named Chef de Mission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. IWF Secretary Sahdev Yadav said that it is for the first time that the Weightlifting has been accorded with the honour of Chef de Mission for the Olympics. Baishya is also one of the Indian Olympic Association Vice Presidents.
Related Articles
Rathore urges youth to fight menace of fake news
Jan 6, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
Bigg Boss Show in Trouble after Shocking Accusations of Ex. Contestants
Sep 13, 2018, 05:15 pm IST
Facebook Post Against IG Manoj Abraham, Case Taken Against 13 Persons
Oct 21, 2018, 10:26 pm IST
Sabarimala Issue : Huge decline in number of devotees reaching temple
Nov 30, 2018, 06:25 pm IST
Post Your Comments