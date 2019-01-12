Latest NewsIndia

‘Constitutional Amendment Bill’ doesn’t violate basic structure of Constitution: Jaitley

Jan 12, 2019, 09:42 pm IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, the Constitutional Amendment Bill to provide 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections from upper castes does not contravene the basic structure of the Constitution. He expressed his opinion on his Facebook page.

In his Facebook post titled- Reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections, Jaitley termed the move the single greatest recognition for the poor in the general category and the need to eliminate poverty. He also accused the main opposition party Congress of only paying lip sympathy and grudgingly supporting the Constitution Amendment Bill, passed by Parliament.

Gepostet von Arun Jaitley am Freitag, 11. Januar 2019

 

