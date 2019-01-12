KeralaLatest News

Fans Raise Message of Rebuilding the Flood affected Kerala at Sydney ODI Stadium

Jan 12, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala has not yet recovered from the huge losses it had to bear during the floods and while we have had a lot of help from all corners, none of them seemed enough. Now fans have raised the message of reconstructing Kerala and helping it recover from the floods on the Sydney Cricket Stadium where the India Australia ODI is progressing.

It was Sydney Malayali Association who organized the programme. Kids appeared with cards where many slogans supporting Kerala reconstruction were written like “Celebrate Cricket- bat for a noble cause- Rise and Restore”.

Malayalis made sure they grabbed enough attention with traditional drums and Jimikki Kammal song. Cricket Australia also agreed to start the campaign for money collection for the programme Rise and Restore to be held at April.

