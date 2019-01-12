Vodafone announces new unlimited plan with 365 days validity

Vodafone India has come up with a new unlimited annual plan for Rs 1,499. Under this plan, Vodafone users will be entitled to unlimited calls and unlimited messages (capped to 100 SMS per day as per TRAI rules). When it comes to data, users will be entitled to 1GB of 3G/4G data per day. This translates to a total of 365GB of data in the entire calendar year. If the user exceeds the data limit, one can continue to access to high-speed data at the rate of 50 paise/MB.

As for the calls, users get to make local, STD, as well as roaming, calls inside the country. Additionally, similar to Reliance Jio, the plan also makes Vodafone users entitled to all the Vodafone Play services. Vodafone Play is the equivalent of Jio apps, offering live TV, movies, music, videos and more. Users will able to access the Play services via the Vodafone Play app, which is available or download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

At Rs 1,499, Vodafone’s plan is more economical than that of Jio’s. However, Jio’s plan offers a comprehensive array of services, ranging from unlimited calls, unlimited messages and unlimited data. Unlike Vodafone’s plan where the user needs to pay for additional data over 1GB FUP limit, Jio offers 1.5GB of data and reduces the speed to 64Kbps once the FUP limit is reached. The speed resumes after midnight with the refreshed 1.5GB quota of data.