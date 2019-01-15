Sabarimala Women Entry: Kanaduraga beaten by relatives

Kanakadurga, the women who entered Sabarimala temple, was beaten by her relatives. The relatives of her husband have beaten her at her home in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram. Her family which is mostly pro-BJP has earlier slammed her on her act of entering Sabarimala. She has been admitted to the Taluk Hospital. She has only minor injuries. The police on her complaint have registered a case. Kanakadurga reached her home to join back in her duty as her leave ends today. She is an assistant manager at Civil Supplies Corporation.

Kanakadurga came into fame by trekking the Sabarimala temple. She made it into history as the first women who entered the hill shrine after the epic verdict of the apex court of the nation.

From her first failed attempt to trek the Sabarimala temple, she has been targeted by the hardcore- right-wing activists in the state. The activists of right-wing groups have started an unending social media abuse against her. She has been hiding since her first attempt. She came before the public in the recent ‘ AArppo Aarthavam’ programme conducted by the activists in Ernakulam.