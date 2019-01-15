Vivo launches Y91 with Dewdrop Notch in India: Price and Specs

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called the Vivo Y91 which features a dual camera, a dewdrop notch, and an eye-catching gradient design on the rear panel.

The new smartphone from the Chinese company is priced at Rs. 10,990 and takes on similarly priced offerings from brands like Xiaomi and Realme. The Vivo Y91 is claimed to deliver a superior photography experience with its AI-backed dual-rear cameras at a budget price point.

The Vivo Y91 features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display with an HD+ resolution (720×1520) and 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio with a dewdrop notch on top and minimal side-bezels. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Vivo Y91 features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) primary sensor and 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor for capturing depth information, while on the front, there is an 8-megapixel (f/1.8) camera to handle selfies.

The AI-backed cameras bring features such as smart beautification which detects attributes such as gender, skin tone, and external lighting to apply the requisite effects and deliver the best photos. Portrait mode, slow-motion capture and face unlock are also on the table, however, there is also fingerprint sensor on the back. In the storage department, there is 32GB of inbuilt storage which can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The dual-SIM Vivo Y91 (Nano+Nano) has support for 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GLONASS, GPS, and Wi-Fi 2.4G, while a USB 2.0 port is there for charging and file transfer. The Vivo Y91 comes equipped with a 4,030mAh battery that is supported by a native smart power management system to conserve battery juice. The new smartphone tips the scale at 163.5 grams and measures 75.09 x 8.28 x 155.11mm. As for the color options, the Vivo Y91 comes in Ocean Blue and Starry Black shades with a gradient texture.