Budget phones under Rs 15,000 you can buy in January 2019

Jan 16, 2019, 06:20 pm IST
These are the top budget phones under Rs 15,000 for January 2019. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 10 Lite, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 are among newer phones that offer good performance, battery life coupled with other latest features. Realme 2 Pro is another phone that one can consider and then there is the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

