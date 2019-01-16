Sony launches ‘World’s Fastest’ AI-Powered Autofocus camera : Price and Features

Sony has launched 24-megapixel AI-powered 425-point contrast and phase-detect autofocus camera, claims to be the ‘world’s fastest’ at .02 second AF speed.

It also has real-time eye AF and subject tracking, along with a tilt and flip touchscreen, which can be especially useful for video bloggers. The Sony A6400 will go on sale in the US in February 2019 at $900 (around Rs. 63,900) for the body, or $1,350 (around Rs. 95,900) with the 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens.

The Sony A6400 boasts a new 24.2-megapixel Exmor Advanced Photo System type-C (APS-C) sensor powered by Sony’s new Bionz X image processor. It can shoot stills at an impressive 11fps when using the mechanical shutter or up to 8fps when shooting in the silent mode. Continuous autofocus and auto-exposure tracking work when shooting in the high-speed continuous mode, and you can capture up to 116 JPEG images or 46 in uncompressed RAW format before the camera’s buffer fills up.

The Sony A6400 can shoot at ISO 32,000 or an expanded ISO of 102,400 for extremely low light conditions.

There’s also support for 4K 30fps video shooting, which utilises the camera’s full sensor for the best results. In 1080p you can shoot at up to 120fps. It supports HDR video recording as well with HLG support. The touchscreen tilt and swivel display can turn all the way around in case you’re interested in taking a selfie or want to video recording.