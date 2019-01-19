Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first cinema museum

Jan 19, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
“How’s the josh,” the PM asked the audience “Uri” style as he inaugurated India’s first National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai. He said without the viewers even realising it, films change their thinking process, as movies and society are “reflections” of each other.

“Films are identified with social changes… They have the knack to catch the future developments. Films help integrate our people who speak hundreds of different languages and thousands of dialects, the vastly diverse cultures, boost tourism in a big way and help generate employment opportunities, thus contributing immensely to the nation-building process,” Modi said.

Maharashtra governor C.V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Ramdas Athawale, Shyam Benegal, Prasoon Joshi and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

