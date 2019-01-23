PUBG makers all set to launch long-awaited ‘Night Mode’

Night mode is finally coming to the new Vikendi map on PUBG. Gamers will now be able to play on Vikendi with a new night scene accompanied by the polar lights.

Teased by PUBG’s creative director on Twitter, a new ‘awesome’ patch will be rolling out to the PC test servers next week. The tweet features an image of Vikendi map at night with ‘aurora borealis’ popularly known as polar lights. The image already has many PUBG fans excited as night mode has been one of the most awaited features.

This look of night mode on Vikendi isn’t new and has already been shown in the gameplay trailer. PUBG launched Vikendi map first for PC on December 19. PUBG Mobile users received the snow map earlier this month. Vikendi is currently rolling out for consoles – PS4 and Xbox. The update for Vikendi map is expected to hit live servers for consoles by 6:30 pm IST.

Night mode on Vikendi map could be called “Moonlight Mode” according to a post on Reddit. There’s also talk about a new snow bike vehicle in Vikendi. Interestingly, the image shared also features a snow bike on the left corner. The post further adds that Moonlight Mode in Vikendi “significantly changes gameplay”. Other than this feature, there’s no information on what else is coming to PUBG with the new update.