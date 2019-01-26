5 killed after helicopter collides with light aircraft

In Italy, five people were killed today when a helicopter collided with a light aircraft in the Alps in the northern region. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A small tourist airplane collided with a helicopter carrying skiers to Rutor glacier in the northwestern region of Aosta Valley. The two aircraft were flying over a glacier in the northwestern region of Val d’Aosta at around 10,000ft when the crash happened.

The dynamics of the collision remained unclear as rescue crews worked to remove the bodies. The identities and nationalities of the victims haven’t been released.