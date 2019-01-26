Latest NewsInternational

5 killed after helicopter collides with light aircraft

Jan 26, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Italy, five people were killed today when a helicopter collided with a light aircraft in the Alps in the northern region. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A small tourist airplane collided with a helicopter carrying skiers to Rutor glacier in the northwestern region of Aosta Valley. The two aircraft were flying over a glacier in the northwestern region of Val d’Aosta at around 10,000ft when the crash happened.

The dynamics of the collision remained unclear as rescue crews worked to remove the bodies. The identities and nationalities of the victims haven’t been released.

Tags

Related Articles

UAE seeking strategies to make the country best in world by 2071

Nov 28, 2018, 07:35 am IST

Australian Open Tennis: Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas progress to semi-final

Jan 22, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
Rape0000

Army Captain arrested for allegedly molesting lady doctor

Apr 17, 2018, 09:45 am IST
Amit Shah

Lingayat community- a right or a conspiracy? BJP President Amit Shah

Apr 4, 2018, 10:29 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close