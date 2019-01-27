Latest NewsInternational

Former PM files petition in High Court for suspension of his sentence in corruption case

Jan 27, 2019, 09:41 am IST
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court for suspension of his sentence in a corruption case. The petition also seeks bail on medical grounds for the jailed PML-N leader.

Sharif has been incarcerated in the Kot Lakhpat jail at Lahore after he was sentenced to seven years in jail by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia steel mills case last month.

An earlier petition for suspension of his sentence has been already filed in the High Court for which the court had set a hearing for the 18th of next month. Sharif’s legal team wanted to persuade the court for the early hearing.

