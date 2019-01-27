Latest NewsIndia

Van falls into gorge ; 6 killed, 11 injured

Jan 27, 2019, 08:48 pm IST
Eight people died, while 11 injured after a pickup van fell into a deep gorge near Pithoragarh road in Champawat earlier today. Rescue operations are underway. The accident occurred when the vehicle was en route to a ghat cremation ground.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Champawat Dhirendra Gunjyal said that he was supervising the rescue operation in the area and all the injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals. Six bodies have recovered till now.

 

