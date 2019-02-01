Latest NewsIndia

Budget 2019 : Indian Railways gets highest ever Rs 1.58 lakh crore

Feb 1, 2019, 04:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday announced a capital expenditure allocation of Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the railways, the highest ever for the national transporter, in an effort to put its flagging revenues back on track.

Goyal, who is also the Railway minister, said so far, 2018-2019 has been the safest for the Indian Railways and all unmanned level crossings on the broad gauge network have been completely eliminated.

“Capital expenditure programme of railways at all-time high of Rs 1.58 lakh crore in next financial year. Vande Bharat Express, indigenously developed semi-high speed (train), will give Indian passengers world class experience.

“This major leap in wholly developed technology by our engineers will give an impetus to the Make in India programme and create jobs,” he said in his debut budget speech.

Goyal also announced that the operating ratio for the current fiscal has improved to 96.2 per cent, and in the next financial year the aim will be to have it at 95 per cent.

No railway fare hike was announced in the Railway Budget for 2019. Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in April-May.

The planned expenditure would be a 148 per cent hike from the levels of 2014.

Tags

Related Articles

Milk Dealers Association files complaint against Simbu for asking his fans to put out huge banners and pour milk via big containers

Jan 30, 2019, 07:20 am IST

Girl brutally raped in kitchen when the rapist’s wife and children stood outside

Feb 1, 2018, 10:33 pm IST

Lok Sabha Stuck over the protest on Hedge’s derogatory remarks against Constitution

Dec 27, 2017, 08:42 pm IST
Reema

Find how beautiful Reema Sen is in her latest photos

Mar 21, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close