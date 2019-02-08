New Zealand win toss against Team India in 2nd T20I

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against India in 2nd T20I.

Rohit Sharma-led team India have all to play for when they lock horns with the Kiwis at Auckland after having lost the 1st T20I in Wellington. Kiwis looked a formidable unit at Wellington, where they outplayed India in all the three departments.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Tim Seifert(w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Doug Bracewell

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj