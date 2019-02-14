Latest NewsInternational

Instagram Deletes Gay Muslim comic strip, Here is the Reason

Feb 14, 2019, 08:26 am IST
An Instagram account featuring a comic strip with gay Muslim characters disappeared on Wednesday, days after Indonesian officials threatened to block the entire social media platform in the country because of an uproar over the comic’s content.

Indonesia’s communications ministry sent a letter to the social media giant warning that the “pornographic” content violated an electronic information law.

The comics depicted gay characters facing discrimination and abuse, which has become increasingly common in Indonesia since late 2015 when conservative politicians and religious leaders began a campaign of portraying lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people as a threat to the nation.

Instagram denied that it shut down the account, suggesting it could have been closed by the owner or had its name changed. It also said the account was legal under Indonesian law and under Instagram’s community guidelines.

Communications Minister Rudiantara had earlier warned that Instagram could be blocked in Indonesia if the account was not removed.

“Materials promoting LGBT are against health rules, religious rules and cultural norms. It is not in accordance with Indonesia,” the minister told CNNIndonesia.

