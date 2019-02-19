Lok Sabha Elections 2019 :BJP and AIADMK announce alliance in Tamil Nadu

The BJP and AIADMK on Tuesday announced an alliance ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on 5 seats. With this announcement, the AIADMK has formally joined the NDA alliance. NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was also present with Goyal while making this announcement in Chennai.

“We will support AIADMK in the by-elections on 21 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. We have agreed to contest elections in the leadership of OPS & EPS in state & in leadership of Modi Ji in center,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the ruling AIADMK allotted seven Lok Sabha seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. Announcing the deal in the presence of the Chief Minister, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy CM Panneerselvam said it has also been decided that the PMK will be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat.