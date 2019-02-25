High Court rejects former prime minister’s bail plea

A Pakistani court has rejected the bail application of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Islamabad High Court refused to grant him relief on medical grounds in a corruption case related to Al-Azizia Steel Mills. The reasons will be given in a detailed judgment to be issued later.

Last month, Sharif filed the application through his counsel for bail on medical reasons as he reportedly developed heart-related medical complications. He is presently lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore to serve a seven-year sentence.

The Al-Azizia case was about setting up steel mills in Saudi Arabia with ill-gotten gains.